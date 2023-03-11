Manipur cabinet to withdraw from tripartite talks with two insurgent groups

The Manipur cabinet on Friday decided to withdraw the state government from Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with two hill-based insurgent groups, the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), according to a government statement.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh held a cabinet meet on Friday (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

According to a press brief issued on Friday evening, the cabinet reviewed the law and order situation in various districts in view of the rallies held at Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts and the confrontation with police at Kangpokpi town on Friday morning.

“The cabinet noted that the rallies were organised for a cause which is unconstitutional and the rallies, therefore, were illegal,” the government statement said.

“After detailed deliberation, the cabinet decided to withdraw the state government from tripartite talks/SoO agreements with 2 hill-based insurgent groups, namely the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) whose leaders hail from outside the state,” the release by the state government said.

It may be mentioned that the centre and the Manipur government signed the tripartite SoO agreement with the two umbrella groups of Kuki militants, United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) in 2008. KNA and ZRA are among the signatories.

The cabinet further reaffirmed that the state will not compromise on steps taken to protect the forest resources and for eradicating poppy cultivation.

Meanwhile, according to the release, show cause notices have been issued to the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts for allowing the rally in violation of prohibitory orders under Cr PC 144. “Strong action will be taken against officers responsible for lapses in security,” it said.

On Friday, rallies were held defying the prohibitory orders in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, the people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has submitted a memorandum to the state governor and chief minister N Biren Singh separately through the Churachandpur district commissioner, to protect the interest of the minority tribal communities.

However, tribal bodies, including Maram Union, Thangal Union and Rongmei Naga Council Manipur have expressed serious concern over the use of names of indigenous tribes by the ITLF in a circular for Friday’s rally.

The tribal bodies said that they have no connection with the ITLF.