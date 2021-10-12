Manipur CM launches a mega citizen engagement initiative ‘CM Da Haisi’

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Tuesday launched ‘CM Da Haisi,’ (let’s tell to CM) - a mega citizen engagement initiative for people of Manipur to directly connect with the chief minister via helpline number (95347 95347).

Manipur agriculture and tourism minister O Lukhoi, deputy speaker K Robindro, MLAs P Sarat and H Dingo were present during the formal launching gathering at the CM’s official bungalow in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Biren Singh said, “This new initiative was taken up considering the necessity to address public grievances as the prevailing Covid-19 situation prevented the holding of the monthly public meeting called ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (people’s day), etc, in the state.”

The chief minister said that through this platform, every citizen of the state can directly connect with him and share their grievances and suggestions. “’CM Da Haisi’ aims to reach and engage with at least 50% households in Manipur in the next two months,” he said.

To accomplish this, a dedicated task force has started functioning in a mission mode. The task force will record the problems and suggestions of the public and attempt to resolve them at the earliest, he said. The main objective of the campaign is to improve citizens’ participation and engagement by providing a platform, he added.

Highlighting the important achievements of the government’s mission in the last four and half years, the CM observed that emotional integration and confidence-building among the people in the hill and valley in the state has improved after the introduction of the ‘Go to Hills’ mission.

In ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (people’s day), a routine monthly meeting with the public, the grievances of many families were addressed, he said. While celebrating 4 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in the state in May this year, Biren Singh informed that it took the governance to people’s doorsteps covering around 2,691 villages in a year, besides reviving the government’s public transport system after a gap of 15 years.

“Such types of people-centric initiatives bring a change in the state,” he said.

Similarly, around 8 lakh people have benefitted from PM’s Ayushman Bharat and Chief Ministergi Hakselgi Tengbang, a state health scheme in the state, he added. More than 31,000 houses in the valley areas and more than 20,000 houses in the hill areas were also constructed under the government.

At the same time, with the launch of a website named tengbang, nearly 40,000 stranded citizens of the state were provided with the financial assistance of ₹2,000 each apart from transporting them to the state during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Chief minister Biren Singh also responded to the phone calls made by a few individuals through the new helpline number.

