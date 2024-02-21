Class 12 state board exams begin in violence-torn Manipur

Imphal: This year’s class 12 examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM) will begin on Wednesday, February 21. The exams are being held at 111 centres across the state. 31,352 students are appearing for the board exam (Representative Photo)

A total of 31,352 students – 15,947 boys and 15,152 girls – from 236 higher secondary schools are appearing in this year’s board examination, which is scheduled to continue till March 23, 2024.

This is the first time state board exams are being held amid unrest following incidents of ethnic violence, which broke out in May last year. Since May 2023, Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis. Over the past nine months, at least 212 people have lost their lives, and over 50,000 have been displaced.

Meanwhile, a bandh called by a group in Imphal has called off the proposed agitation due to board exams.

Of the total, 22,632 are appearing for the science stream, 8100 for arts and only 620 for commerce.

Of the total 111 examination centres, 36 are in 10 districts in the hills, and 75 are in six districts in the valley. According to officials aware of the development, 70 flying squads of the state police have been formed and 40 flying squads will be posted at the centres for the smooth conduct of the board examination amid ongoing unrest in the state.

The annual examination of class 11 which is also being conducted under the aegis of CoHSEM, began on Wednesday at 221 centres.

For class 11, 29,823 students – 15,004 boys and 14,819 girls – are appearing in the examination which is scheduled to conclude on March 20, 2024.

Chief minister N Biren Singh conveyed his best wishes to all the students appearing in the class 12 examination 2024. “I extend my best wishes to all students appearing for the COHSEM exam. Your dedication and hard work will pave the way for a brighter future. Let’s ensure smooth conduct of exams by refraining from any actions that may disrupt the process,” he posted on X.

Sharing a similar sentiment, state education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh also extended best wishes to all the students who are appearing for the class 11 and class 12 examinations.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the hard work and dedication that the teachers have shown throughout the academic year. Your tireless efforts have helped to prepare the students for this important milestone, and we are grateful for your valuable contributions,” he said.