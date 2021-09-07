Manipur continues unlock process, night curfew shortened

Even though the unlocking process is underway with stipulated regulations,the Manipur government will continue to extend the night curfew imposed in the state for 15 more days (till September 21) by reducing the duration of the night curfew by two hours. The new night curfew timing will be from 7pm to 4am.

The state chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, who is also the chairman of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued a revised order in this regard on Monday.

However, social gatherings/feasts are not permitted, the order said, adding that unavoidable customary and religious rituals can be performed in open sheds by restricting the number of invitees to 20 only.

Micro containment zones shall be strictly monitored by dedicated police department teams and health department teams, the order said.

As per new revised order, shopping malls will be allowed to open from 10am to 4pm, with limited numbers of customers and Covid-appropriate behaviour while gymnasium/fitness centres can open from 5am to 10am with strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour .

The timing of showrooms and serving centres of vehicles will be from 8am to 5pm. At the same time, brick kilns, stone crushers and furniture manufacturing units are also included in the permitted list.

According to the order, offices of insurance companies may have public transactions on all working days from 10am to 3.30pm, postal services from 10am to 3.30pm and banking from 10am to 2.30pm by taking adequate precaution and strictly following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Local grocery shops have been permitted to open from 7am to 5pm and shops selling fish, poultry and poultry products from 8 am to 5pm. Shops selling milk and fresh milk products will be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm while local vegetable vendors are allowed to operate from 7am to 4pm on all days.