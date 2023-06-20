Manipur: Schools to remain shut till July 1

The Manipur government has deferred the date for resumption of normal classes for all schools in the violence hit northeastern border state till July 1, 2023.

All the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023 onward. (AFP photo)

In an order issued on Monday, director (education - schools) L Nandakumar Singh said, “All Zonal Education officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly.”

Earlier, the directorate of education (schools) had planned to resume normal classes for all the schools in the state from June 21.

All the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023 onward after the announcement of summer vacation from May 4 to May 30 by the state education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh and issuance of subsequent orders in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The summer vacation of all schools in the state was extended till June 19, 2023.

Manipur has around 1,110 schools which include 643 private schools, 384 government schools and 83 aided schools, according to the board of secondary education, Manipur.

At present, the central armed police personnel are currently accommodated at various government schools in the state, officials said.