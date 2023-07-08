Manipur govt launches ‘CM rehabilitation scheme’ for displaced college students

The Manipur government on Friday launched the ‘Chief Minister’s College Students Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) 2023’, to provide the required educational facilities to the displaced and affected undergraduate college students of Manipur due to the prevailing situation in the northeastern state. Manipur education minister Th Basantakumar Singh, other officials at the launch event in Imphal on Friday (HT Photo)

Manipur education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh, who, along with other officials, launched the scheme on Friday from Imphal said, “The scheme targets to cover around 51 colleges in the state, including 34 government and 17 aided colleges.”

The objectives of the CMCSRS 2023 include facilitation for transfer of students from the present college to a new college as per the request made by the students; free admission/waiver for affected students in the government and government-aided colleges for the academic session 2023-24; monetary grants to the affected undergraduate students for the purchase of books, stationery, uniforms and other requirements; and a control dropout rate of the students in the undergraduate level as envisaged under National Education Policy, 2020.

Singh said that the scheme has two major categories – directly affected students and Inter-college transfer facilities, including relief components for directly affected students.

Under the scheme, the directly affected students will get free admission for the academic session 2023-24 (admission amount ranging from Rs.500 to 9,000), one one-time rehabilitation grant of Rs.10,000, free smartphone, provision for free sanitary pads and sports equipment (for girls students) while the transfer of students to a new college as per request, he said.

Free admission for 2023-24 will be the relief component for those under the inter-college transfer facility, added the education minister.

Those students who are currently pursuing any semester of the undergraduate programme at any private or government-aided colleges are eligible to apply under the CMCSRS 2023, Singh said.

There are about 2,000 affected college students in the violence-hit state.

Giving details, officials said that a committee will screen all the applications and establish their genuineness based on the documents submitted besides checking the certificate to be issued by the concerned sub-divisional officer/sub-divisional collector.

The CMCSRS 2023 is said to be the first of such kind in the Northeast, according to the officials of the directorate of university & higher education, Government of Manipur.

According to the officials, a total of about 12,104 students are staying at 336 relief camps in the state. 8,722 students have been admitted to the nearest feasible schools free of cost.