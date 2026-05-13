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Manipur: Kuki-Zo bodies oppose CM proposed visit to Churachandpur

The state has been in unrest since May 3, 2023 following clashes that erupted between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:53 am IST
By Thomas Ngangom
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Two Kuki-Zo organisations, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and the Kuki Liberation Army-Letkholun (KLA-L), a banned underground outfit faction issued separate statements opposing the proposed visit of state chief minister Yumnam Khemchand to Churachandpur district on Friday.

A statement from the chief minister’s office is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received. (@YKhemchandSingh)

A press statement issued by KIM, an apex body of Kuki civil body, expressed concerned over the proposed visit of CM Khemchand at Churachandpur district of Manipur, stating that the prevailing situation in the districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts remains “highly sensitive and volatile”.

“In view of the above, it is strongly advised that the chief minister defer any proposed visit to Kuki-Zo populated districts until such time as conditions become demonstrably conducive for a safe, meaningful, and constructive engagement with the public”, the statement added.

“The Kuki Inpi Manipur and its affiliated organisations have decided that any state visit of the Manipur government shall be opposed until the political demand of the Kuki-Zo people is duly considered”, KIM in the statement stated.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: Kuki-Zo bodies oppose CM proposed visit to Churachandpur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: Kuki-Zo bodies oppose CM proposed visit to Churachandpur
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