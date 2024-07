Manipur: Over 20,000 people displaced, 3500 houses damaged due to heavy rainfall

Over 20,000 people were affected while 3,820 houses were damaged after incessant rainfall in Manipur for the past four days, a report from the state’s relief and disaster management department said. A total population of 20,639 have been affected while 3,820 houses were damaged due to floods. (PTI ohoto)

Around 1,251 affected people are taking shelter at relief camps.

The state government had on Thursday declared today as a public holiday in view of the heavy rainfall.

Schools were asked to remain shut on Friday and Saturday.

The incessant rains since July 1 have caused Iril, Imphal, Kongba and Nambol rivers in Manipur to swell and overflow leading to flooding in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.

According to rainfall data, Imphal airport recorded a rainfall of 15.4mm till 8.30am on Friday while Churachandpur recorded 16mm.

Kangpokpi recorded 18mm rain, Bishnupur and Tamenglong recorded 32mm and 20.1mm rainfall respectively.