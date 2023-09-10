Manipur records 11 dengue cases in past 48 hours; 372 cases since January

Eleven dengue cases have been recorded in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur in the past 48 hours, taking the total number since January to 372.

Imphal West district has the maximum number of cases, followed by Imphal East and Thoubal districts. (Representative Image)

“The maximum number of cases was reported from valley districts of the state. Imphal West district has the maximum number of cases, followed by Imphal East and Thoubal districts,” said state nodal officer Dr S Gopal Singh of National centre for vector borne disease control.

The maximum number of cases was detected among the age group of 15 to 45 years. However, most of them have recovered. The total number of active cases as of now could be below 10, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the state’s health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, while speaking to media in Imphal, appealed to the general public to take up precautionary measures by following the state health department’s guidelines.

“Community participation is essential to prevent the spread of such disease in the state. Necessary steps, such as fogging exercise at specified areas and treatment of the mosquito nets with chemicals, are on,” the minister said.

Last year, altogether 503 dengue cases were detected in Manipur. Of them, Imphal West district reported the highest number of vector-borne disease. Though the number of dengue cases reported in 2020 and 2021were comparatively low, the state had reported 359 cases of dengue in 2019.

Dengue fever is a viral disease spread by mosquitoes that is caused by the dengue virus. The virus is primarily spread by the bite of the Aedes mosquito, which is common in tropical and subtropical climates throughout Asia and other parts of the globe.

