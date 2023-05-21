Manipur edu dept to provide learning materials to 4,747 displaced students

The Manipur government will begin distributing learning materials, including notebooks, pens, pencils, sports materials and uniforms etc. to 4,747 school children displaced due to the recent unrest in the Northeastern border state, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the state is also making arrangements for volunteer teachers for the students to make up for learning losses.

“The distribution will be started through Zonal Education Officers and Directorate of Education(Schools),” a senior officer of the Directorate of Education (Schools) said.

Making the announcement during a press conference in Imphal on Saturday, Manipur education minister Th Basantakumar Singh said, “The state government has collected the number of students who were displaced due to the recent law and order problem in the state.”

“The total number of school children (pre-primary to class XII) who are presently staying in the relief camps is 4747,” he said.

It may be noted that about 26,000 people are presently taking shelter at 178 temporary relief camps in the state.

Out of it, the maximum number of students (2,217) are staying at relief camps in Bishnupur district followed by Kangpokpi (932) while the least number of students (66) are staying in Kakching district.

Imphal West district has 199 students while Churachandpur has 92 students.

Basantakumar Singh said, “Since they (displaced students) are not in possession of their textbooks, the same will also be made available to them.”

The government will also arrange volunteer teachers for them at the relief camps to organise coaching classes to make up for the learning losses, he added.

At the same time, transfer and admission in classes 9,10,11 and 12 to the schools as per their choice, provided seats are available in the particular school, will be allowed, said the state education minister, adding if the seats are not available in the selected schools, arrangements will be made in other nearby schools.

“Any student who desires to take admission in any school will also be allowed to take admission with due consideration and we’re doing the same exercise for the college students also,” he said.

“We’ll also be arranging other necessary gadgets such as tablets/smartphones etc. for the students,” he added.

Meanwhile, the education minister also announced that the results of the Manipur board class 12 examination will be declared on May 22 while the results of the class 10 in the first week of June 2023.