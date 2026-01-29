Manipur’s forest fire reaches its highest peak, Mount Iso

IMPHAL: Firefighters, along with local volunteers, are working to contain a fire that broke out in Manipur’s Dziiko (Dzukou) Valley two days ago and has spread to Mount Iso (Mount Esii), the state’s highest peak. The effort was challenging due to the difficult terrain, they said. (X/ManipurOdyssey)

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire department, and various civil society organisations are engaged in containment efforts, officials said on Thursday.

The authorities have requested the state government to deploy helicopters for aerial firefighting.

Local organisations, including the Song-song Youth and Students Organisation (SSYSO), along with nearby villagers, have mobilised youths to assist in dousing the fire and protecting surrounding areas.

The governor’s office has promised to deploy additional NDRF personnel, state agencies, and aerial support to control the fire.

The Mao Council expressed deep anguish over the fire. In a statement, the council described the incident as a grave environmental tragedy and condemned the reckless and irresponsible acts that led to the fire.

It stated that the region’s rich flora and fauna, along with its scenic beauty, have been reduced to ashes.