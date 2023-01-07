Mankhurd murder: Four minors held for killing their friend

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police have arrested four minor boys for allegedly killing one of their friends following an argument over a petty issue. The victim’s body was found lying in a public toilet in Mankhurd on Thursday.

Police officials said that one of the accused filmed the assault on his mobile phone even as others allegedly assaulted the victim with swords and chopper.

It appears that the accused might have consumed drugs at the time of incident, said police. Three of the suspects are said to have previous cases of assault, molestation and house-breaking registered against them in Mankhurd police station.

The deceased, Taiyab Khan, 16, was student of class 11 of a Navi Mumbai college and lived with his mother and elder brother, Mohseen Khan in Mankhurd.

Taiyab is said to have returned from college on Wednesday and around 5pm left home to meet a friend and did not return at night. At 11 am on Thursday, a local resident found him lying in a pool of blood in a public toilet, and informed the local police.

A police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent to Rajawadi hospital for post-mortem. The deceased had a long and deep injury mark on his forehead, which indicated that he was attacked with a sharp object.

A police team inquired with people in the area and identified the deceased. The Mankhurd police then registered a case of murder. They nabbed the suspects on Thursday night after a witness said that the victim was seen with the four accused on Wednesday evening, said police inspector Mahendra Koli.

While questioning, the suspects confessed that they had an argument with Taiyab over a petty issue and in a fit of rage, he slapped one of the accused. Angered, they attacked Taiyab with a sword and a chopper, added Koli.

The accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and lodged at the children’s home in Dongri, as all of them are between 16 and 17 years of age, added Koli.