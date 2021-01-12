Man’s body found outside collectorate in Surajpur

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man’s body was found outside the district collectorate in Surajpur on Tuesday morning. He had a gunshot injury in his head, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Nirdesh, was a native of Kasganj district in western Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a police team reached the spot after getting information from some passersby. “A forensic team also visited the spot to gather evidence. Police have found a countrymade gun from the spot. Primary investigation suggests that the man may have shot himself dead,” he said.

The police said that the victim lived in a rented accommodation in Surajpur. “Primary investigation has revealed that he was debt-ridden. His family members revealed that he had approached some people for loan and he was unable to manage expenses,” the DCP added.

The body has been sent for post mortem and the report is awaited, the police said, adding that the family has not filed any complaint in this regard.