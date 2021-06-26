Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man’s burnt body recovered in Purnia

By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Police recovered a 27-year-old man’s burnt body from Mishritola under Jalalgarh police station of Purnia district on Friday evening, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the man was killed by pouring boiling water over him.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination at Purnia district hospital, said Jalalgarh station house officer (SHO) Menka Rani.

Police said the man lived alone after his wife divorced him about a year ago.

“This is a first-of-its-kind incident, where somebody was killed with boiling water. We are investigating the incident. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” the SHO said.

The sister of the deceased said her brother was last seen with a local on Friday morning.

