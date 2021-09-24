Mansa engineer secures 34th rank in UPSC exam

Bathinda A mechanical engineer from the Indian School of Mines (now Indian Institute of Technology), Dhanbad, Simrandeep Singh, 28, has secured the 34th rank in the 2020 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam for top posts in civil services across the country. A native of Mansa city, this was Simrandeep’s third attempt.

He studied up to Class 10 at the Akal Academy in KauriWARA village before joining the DAV School at Mansa city. He had also cracked the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams this year, and was waiting to join as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Simrandeep had opted for Punjabi literature, his passion, as an optional subject for the UPSC. He has also worked with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for five years in Bhopal and completed his MBA from Guru Kashi University at Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo town in 2020.

He credits his father, Ajaib Singh, an ayurvedic medicine practioner, for encouraging him to prepare for and crack the UPSC exam. His mother Paramjit Kaur is an arts teacher at Government Middle School at Mansa’s Nangal Khurd. Simrandeep married Manpreet Kaur, an MBA, in March this year.