Mantra 29 Gold Coast developers get bail in land-grab case

PUNE Additional Sessions Judge A N Mare, on Monday, granted bail to Rohit Ghanshyam Gupta (60), Mukesh Ghanshyam Gupta (55), Kishor Popatlal Gada (45), Nilesh Popatlal Gada (40), in a case filed over alleged land grabbing involving a project named Mantra 29 Gold Coast, located between Airport road and Dhanori road
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:16 PM IST
PUNE Additional Sessions Judge A N Mare, on Monday, granted bail to Rohit Ghanshyam Gupta (60), Mukesh Ghanshyam Gupta (55), Kishor Popatlal Gada (45), Nilesh Popatlal Gada (40), in a case filed over alleged land grabbing involving a project named Mantra 29 Gold Coast, located between Airport road and Dhanori road.

The order stated “ In the event of arrest of applicants in connection the complaint lodged by Rajendra Singh and forwarded for investigation to the Vishrantwadi police station, the applicants are to be released on a personal bond of Rs30,000 each, with one or more sureties in the like. The applicants shall cooperate with the investigating agency. The applicants shall attend the concerned police stations on every second and fourth Sunday between 1pm and 2. The applicants shall provide permanent residential address and contact number of themselves and of two close relatives with documentary proof to the investigating agency within seven days from the date of their release on bail,” the order stated.

According to police, the land grab took place between 2009 and May 2021.

Mantra Properties allegedly got the land measured in their names by filing false documents with the Land Records Department. The police complaint stated that the accused have grabbed nine gunthas on plots 16, 20, 21 of 15,100 sqft on survey number 29. A special leave petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

A private suit was filed in the court of judicial magistrate (first class), Khadki Cantonment, who directed police to lodge a case and investigate.

Mukesh Gada, director, Gada group-29 Gold Coast said, “The land was purchased by paying all claims in front of Justice J A Patil appointed by the High Court.”

“There is no civil litigation pending on this plot against the company for the said project in the Supreme Court. Police have already recorded our statements earlier. It is purely a civil litigation that the complainant is trying to make a case with. In his sale deed there are no boundaries marked or written which can locate his plots; the entire survey no 29 is around 50 acres plus. Looking into all these aspects district court of Pune has granted us interim bail,” Gada said.

