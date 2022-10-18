Many buyers choose desi jhalar over Chinese lights in Prayagraj

The busy Shahganj market of Sangam city is the hub for selling electronic items, not only for the city but also for the different smaller markets of the rural areas of the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The narrow lanes of this market are nowadays lit with colourful lights and decorative pieces, all set to make this Diwali more special.

To enhance the celebrations in the air is the fact that most of the decorative items, being sold in the market, this year are ‘Made in India’.

From attractive jhalars to decorative lamps, ‘Akashdeep’ (hanging lamps), artificial candles, chandeliers, this market is flooded with both Indian and Chinese variants but there are more takers for items manufactured in India.

More people are drawn towards the goods made in India despite the fact that these items are a bit expensive than their Chinese counterpart. But as the same is being sold with a guarantee of running longer than the Chinese items, there are more takers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, sense of patriotism associated with desi products at a time when the face-off with China at Ladakh border continues, seemed to have added to the popularity of “Made in India” products.

One of the shopkeepers Mohd Khalid says that the length of the indigenous jhalar is more than 65 metres and costs ₹275 to ₹325. Its specialty is that the bulb can be replaced if damaged. This feature is not available in Chinese jhalars.

Along with this, attractive 3D skirting with LED are also being sold in the market. Among the two variants of skirting, the one made in India has copper wire and is more in demand as compared to its cheaper variant having ordinary wire. The one with copper wire is expensive and yet are selling like hot cake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Because of the last year slowdown in the market due to pandemic, this Diwali the traders are trying to make up to the loss because of which the prices have increased by 10% to 15%. Some shopkeepers have also launched attractive schemes to boost their sale.

Shahganj’s shopkeeper Raghavendra Pratap and Satyendra Singh say that the market has an annual turnover of ₹20 to ₹25 crore. Last year the sale was in lakhs but this Diwali has brought promise of making a profit.

This year the main attraction of the market is the electronic fountain and the electronic peacock.

In the electronic fountain, light in eight colours comes out while the multi-coloured electronic peacock is quite attractive which looks like it is studded with gems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The pandemic had completely ruined the business last year but thank god that there is some relief this time and the market is expected to rise further,” says Manish Singh, another shopkeeper of the market.

PHOTO: A view of a market in Prayagraj (HT)