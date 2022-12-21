5 students dead, several injured in bus accident in Manipur’s Noney

At least five students of a higher secondary school are feared dead, with the fatalities likely to rise and many injured in an accident at Khoupum area in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, police said.

Five students succumbed to injuries at the spot while the injured people were taken to the nearby hospitals and health care centres, at the time of filing this report.

According to police, a bus carrying around 36 students and staff of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yairipok met with the accident and overturned at Nungsai village, around 50 km south west of Imphal at around 11am.

The students were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour.

A senior official of the Noney district informed that there is no confirm reports about the number of casualties as of now, but the fatalities might increase.

Some of the injured students were taken to private health care centres in Imphal, sources informed.

Meanwhile, state health and family welfare minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh who also holds the information and public relations portfolio along with officials visited the accident site.