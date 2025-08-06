Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, operation underway: Police

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said. So far, the body of a Maoist along with a weapon has been recovered from the site. (HT file photo)

The gunfight took place in the forested region in the western part of the district during an anti-Maoist operation launched by a joint team of security personnel, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

“So far, the body of a Maoist along with a weapon has been recovered from the site,” he added.

Since the operation is still underway, further details including the exact location and other operational specifics have not been disclosed.

With this latest action, a total of 227 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters across Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 208 were killed in the Bastar division, which includes the districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, and Dantewada.