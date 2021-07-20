Maoists kill former member in Bastar’s Bijapur

Maoists have killed a former member with sharp-edged weapons. The deceased, after quitting the outlawed outfit, was living in his village in Bijapur district of Bastar range, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Raju Venjam (28) was picked up by the Maoists from his field on Monday and was later killed. His body was found on Tuesday at a road near his village.

“The deceased had not officially surrendered but after being associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) for a long time as a dalam member, he returned to his village a few years back and started farming. The pamphlet was also recovered from the spot in which the Gangaloor Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) took the responsibility of the killing,” said Kamalochan Kashyap, Superintendent of Police, Bijapur.

Maoists have killed three persons so far in separate incidents in Bijapur this month.

In October last year, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for killing 25 people, including some of its cadres, in separate incidents in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district for allegedly acting as police informers.

Maoists, however, did not disclose when those killings took place but according to the police, all those murders occurred during August, September and October last year.