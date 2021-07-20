Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Maoists kill former member in Bastar’s Bijapur
others

Maoists kill former member in Bastar’s Bijapur

According to the police, Raju Venjam (28) was picked up by the Maoists from his field on Monday and was later killed.
By S Kareemuddin
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Maoists kill former member in Bastar’s Bijapur

Maoists have killed a former member with sharp-edged weapons. The deceased, after quitting the outlawed outfit, was living in his village in Bijapur district of Bastar range, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Raju Venjam (28) was picked up by the Maoists from his field on Monday and was later killed. His body was found on Tuesday at a road near his village.

“The deceased had not officially surrendered but after being associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) for a long time as a dalam member, he returned to his village a few years back and started farming. The pamphlet was also recovered from the spot in which the Gangaloor Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) took the responsibility of the killing,” said Kamalochan Kashyap, Superintendent of Police, Bijapur.

Maoists have killed three persons so far in separate incidents in Bijapur this month.

In October last year, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for killing 25 people, including some of its cadres, in separate incidents in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district for allegedly acting as police informers.

Maoists, however, did not disclose when those killings took place but according to the police, all those murders occurred during August, September and October last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP