Maoists release 11 people from captivity in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Maoists release 11 people from captivity in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

On July 18, Maoists abducted seven men. A day later, four residents of their village went into a jungle to talk to Maoists for the release of seven and they too did not return
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Eleven people in Maoist captivity in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Sukma district have been released, the state police said on Wednesday. The police said that they are now back home and were warned against supporting police and development works.

“After the intervention and pressure of the media, local tribal leaders, the Maoists released the villagers, who reached their village Kunded on Tuesday night and all of them are safe,” said inspector general of police (Bastar range ) Sunderaj P. He added the statements of the 11 will be recorded to know further reasons behind the abduction.

On July 18, Maoists abducted seven men. A day later, four residents of their village went into a jungle to talk to Maoists for the release of seven and they too did not return.

People aware of the matter said the Maoists suspected the seven appeared for a police recruitment test and hence abducted them.

