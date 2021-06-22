Marathi theatre groups welcome govt aid announced by Dy CM Pawar

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday, announced grants to be disbursed to theatre/drama companies. This announcement was made in a meeting held in Mumbai with officials and representatives from Marathi theatre groups.

Pawar said that Marathi theatre has always been part of the culture of Maharashtra and it is necessary to lend a helping hand in this time of Covid.

He also said that the state government has always strived to help solve the problems of the Marathi theatre and has given concessional rates for the government- owned theatres and rehearsal spaces.

The government will now take into consideration demands for concessions on tolls for buses carrying equipment and parking spaces.

Theatre companies and producers welcomed this move. “It is an important decision and it was needed to help theatre. It is also very encouraging for theatre, which unlike web or TV, needs a ‘live’ audience. The momentum has been punctured with this lockdown,” said Alok Rajwade, actor and director, Natak Company.

Pradeep Vaidya, a veteran producer of many successful plays, feels that the government should not give out grants to producers. “Instead they should be allotted experimental theatre companies to reduce the chances of losses. Small theatres should be set up, so that a play can survive. Grants in the form of money should be given only for children’s plays and musicals,” said Vaidya.

Girish Pardesi, actor/ director said, “It is a welcome move from the deputy CM, and very assuring for it will give us confidence and assurance that the state has not forgotten theatre. This action will help many people who work backstage, drama competition holders and experimental productions to revive plays with confidence.”

Financial aid is always the need for experimental theatre and for full-time theatre performers feels Niranjan Pednekar, producer/writer, Rang Dhristi. “There are experimental platforms like Sudarshan Rang Manch, The Box, Lalit Kala who are solely dependent upon the audience to help them break even. With such aid from the government, it will help keep such spaces open for plays.”