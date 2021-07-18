Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ‘Marks for cash’ scam busted in Assam; 2 arrested
others

‘Marks for cash’ scam busted in Assam; 2 arrested

Police in Assam’s Kamrup (Rural) district have arrested two persons for allegedly offering to alter marks of students appearing for Class 10 board exams this year in lieu of cash, officials said
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JUL 18, 2021 10:03 PM IST
‘Marks for cash’ scam busted in Assam; 2 arrested

Police in Assam’s Kamrup (Rural) district have arrested two persons for allegedly offering to alter marks of students appearing for Class 10 board exams this year in lieu of cash, officials said.

“After collecting evidence, we detained 7 persons for questioning. Of them, a school principal and a data entry operator have been arrested. Further investigations are underway. More arrests will take place if we come across any other persons involved in the racket,” Kamrup superintendent of police Hitesh Chandra Roy said.

The Assam government decided to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and instead devised an evaluation formula based on results of previous years and internal assessments. Results of the evaluation process were to be declared by the end of this month.

Following raids at several places on Saturday, police arrested Prasanta Das, a data entry operator at the office of inspector of schools and Aqqas Ali, principal of Majartop higher secondary school, for their alleged involvement in the racket.

“We received information about irregularities in offices of inspectors of schools and on Saturday raids were conducted at Kamrup district. Other inspectors of schools are also on our radar. If anyone tries to fudge marks of students, stringent action would be taken,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

According to police, based on confidential complaints that some persons in the inspector of schools office were colluding with school authorities to give marks to students appearing for Class 10 boards in exchange for money, the raids were conducted at several places on Saturday.

A case (329/21) has been registered against the accused at Changsari police station under sections 465, 466, 471, 199, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for forgery, forgery for cheating, using a forged document, false statement and criminal conspiracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP