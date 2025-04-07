Marvel of science, symbol of faith: Surya tilak illuminates Ram Lalla

The scientific marvel of Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla was successfully performed at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami at 12 noon on Sunday when a beam of sunlight illuminated the forehead of the idol. This was the second time this was done, the first being Ram Navami in 2024. 'Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead on the occasion of Ram Navami at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI)

The Surya Tilak ceremony, an annual spiritual observance marking the birth of Ram Lalla, utilises a sophisticated mirror and lens-based apparatus to ensure a ray of sunlight, resembling a tilak, falls precisely on the idol’s forehead.

The entire celebration was broadcast live. Crores of Ram bhakts across India and the world witnessed this scene on their screens. Visuals showed priests offering prayers to Ram Lalla during the Surya Tilak.

The phenomenon persisted for approximately four minutes, with maximum luminescence observed for nearly two to three minutes. Devotees from across the country congregated to witness this scientific spectacle.

Engineered by scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, the Surya Tilak mechanism is meticulously designed to direct sunrays onto Lord Ram’s idol’s forehead at 12 noon on Ram Navami day annually.

A precision gearbox, reflective mirrors, and lenses are strategically positioned to redirect sunrays from the third floor near the Shikhar (temple spire) to the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum), employing the principles of solar trajectory tracking.

Extending greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared an image of the Surya Tilak on social media platform X, captioned with a Sanskrit shloka:

“Sakala Saubhagyaprada Sarvatobhadra-Nidhi, Sarva, Sarvesh, Sarvabhiramam.

Sarva-Hridi-Kanj-Makarand-Madhukar Ruchir-Roop, Bhoopalamani Naumi Ramam.”

Sharing a video of the Surya Tilak, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in a post on X, said, “Surya Tilak of Prabhu on the pious occasion of Shri Ram Navami.”

The Trust also shared photographs of ‘abhishek’ of Ram Lalla.

A large number of devotees visited the temple since morning to offer prayers to Lord Ram on this occasion and have darshan of the deity.

“The Surya Tilak on the forehead of Lord Ram lasted for almost 4 minutes and it began at 12 noon,” Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, said.

The media centre of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also shared the video of the ‘Surya Tilak’ on X.

“As soon as the radiant rays of Lord Bhaskar (Sun), travelling through the old familiar path converged on the forehead of Balak Shri Ram Lalla, the devotees present in front of the Lord danced with joy,” the Trust said in a statement.

“Devotees hailed this moment. Those who could not reach Ayodhya, watched the live telecast of the Mahamastakabhishek of Shri Ram Lalla from their places,” the statement added.

“This time, along with the prasad made of coriander, there was also a prasad of fruit laddus,” it added.

The Ram temple opened its doors to devotees at 6 am. From 9:30 to 10:30 am, the sacred Abhishek of Shri Ram was performed with milk, curd, ghee, Ashtagandha, and the holy waters of the Saryu. Following the ritual bath, the deity was adorned in new garments, jewelled ornaments, and a resplendent golden crown.

A bhog of 56 delicacies was offered, and precisely at noon, an aarti was performed amid the resonance of temple bells.

Celebrations were also witnessed at Kanak Bhavan, Dashrath Mahal, and over 5,000 temples in the region. Aarti was offered, devotional songs rang out, and devotees danced joyfully at Kanak Bhavan. Similar scenes of devotion and festivity were witnessed across other temples.

Drones sprinkled the sacred water of the Saryu over devotees gathered on Rampath and Janmabhoomi Path, bringing welcome relief from the intense summer heat.

Authorities heightened security with drone surveillance and zonal arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims.

Ayodhya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar said, “A large number of devotees are arriving on the occasion of Ram Navami. We have divided the areas into different zones. Drones are being used for crowd management and security purposes.”