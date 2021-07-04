Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Masarat Kar elected chairperson of Sopore municipal council

National Conference (NC) councillor Masarat Kar was elected chairperson of Sopore municipal council on Saturday around five months after the seat fell vacant
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
National Conference (NC) councillor Masarat Kar was elected chairperson of Sopore municipal council on Saturday around five months after the seat fell vacant.

Kar bagged 12 out of the 18 votes to beat her nearest rival Irfan Ali of Peoples’ Democratic Party.

“Mubarak and best wishes to chairperson Masrat Kar and vice-chairperson Mohd Yusaf Radoo, both from JKNC, on being elected to head the municipality of Sopore town. I hope they fulfill their responsibilities with diligence & honesty,” said NC vice-president Omar Abdullah in a tweet.

Election to majority of the wards of Sopore municipal council was held in December and just a month after a no-confidence motion was moved against the then chairman Abdul Ahad Dar.

“This is the success of the people of Sopore. It took some time,but elections were conducted, and the wishes of the people were respected,” she said. Two councillors –Riyaz Ahmad and Shams-U-Din Pir – and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Sopore during a meeting of councilors in March.

