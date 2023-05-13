Meghalaya government orders probe into mass fish deaths

Meghalaya’s Ri Bhi district administration has directed the fisheries department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the mass killing of hundreds of fishes and aquatic life in the Wah Khri river in Western Ri-Bhoi area.

It is reported that the persons used a poisonous bark of a tree locally called, ‘Kharu’ to kill them. (Representative file image)

A video of people holding up a dead 80kg catfish and other species of fish had gone viral on social media.

It is reported that the persons used a poisonous bark of a tree locally called, ‘Kharu’ to kill them.

The bark contains an intoxicant which acts as a tranquilizer.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday and those involved are from western Ri Bhoi and Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Police in Patharkhmah police station have summoned people involved for questioning and investigations are under way.

Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner Arpit Upadhyaya said despite prohibitory orders passed, people continue to break the law.

He said persons involved in such fishing practices will be booked according to the law.

The use of explosives, fishing nets and poisonous chemicals have been banned in the state.

