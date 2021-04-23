Mass sanitisation to be done during weekend curbs

The state government will carry out an intensive sanitisation drive during the weekend corona curfew, urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’ said on Friday. The minister said the drive would also be carried out in lanes and by-lanes of the cities to signal a committed campaign to sanitise the state, especially containment zones, dense localities and ones where the virus surge is more.

The minister gave the directions at a virtual meeting on Friday attended by officers and staff of various urban local bodies in the state.

He said the weekend corona curfew would also be used to spread awareness about the need to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. The minister also directed the state municipalities to set up control rooms to quickly tackle complaints regarding sanitisation, cleanliness and others.

Directive to take proper care of sanitation staff

The minister said those who are part of the cleanliness campaign – the sanitary workers – were among the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19 and ordered that they should be well looked after.

“From ensuring that they get their jabs, to settling all their payment in time and ensuring that they are provided with sanitisers, gloves and masks in the fight against Covid-19, everything should be done for their well-being,” the minister ordered.

Provide essential services at doorstep: ACS

Additional chief secretary (Information and MSME) Navneet Sehgal said movement should be restricted during the weekly closure and essential services should be provided at the doorstep of the people.

He too said an intensive sanitization and cleanliness drive will be launched in the urban and rural areas of the state.

Except the essential services and industrial activities, all the activities will remain closed. The employees working in the government offices and industrial units can move with identity cards. The movement of vehicles for the essential services will be permitted, he said.

Sehgal said people should not pay heed to rumours.

The state government will carry out an intensive sanitisation drive during the weekend corona curfew, urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’ said on Friday. The minister said the drive would also be carried out in lanes and by-lanes of the cities to signal a committed campaign to sanitise the state, especially containment zones, dense localities and ones where the virus surge is more. The minister gave the directions at a virtual meeting on Friday attended by officers and staff of various urban local bodies in the state. He said the weekend corona curfew would also be used to spread awareness about the need to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. The minister also directed the state municipalities to set up control rooms to quickly tackle complaints regarding sanitisation, cleanliness and others. Directive to take proper care of sanitation staff The minister said those who are part of the cleanliness campaign – the sanitary workers – were among the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19 and ordered that they should be well looked after. “From ensuring that they get their jabs, to settling all their payment in time and ensuring that they are provided with sanitisers, gloves and masks in the fight against Covid-19, everything should be done for their well-being,” the minister ordered. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Two Oxygen Exp trains on track for destination Lucknow Yogi launches 24x7 digital oxygen supply monitoring system 12-hour road journey brings oxygen for Kashi hospitals All industries to remain operational in corona curfew: UP govt Provide essential services at doorstep: ACS Additional chief secretary (Information and MSME) Navneet Sehgal said movement should be restricted during the weekly closure and essential services should be provided at the doorstep of the people. He too said an intensive sanitization and cleanliness drive will be launched in the urban and rural areas of the state. Except the essential services and industrial activities, all the activities will remain closed. The employees working in the government offices and industrial units can move with identity cards. The movement of vehicles for the essential services will be permitted, he said. Sehgal said people should not pay heed to rumours.