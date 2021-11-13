Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mathura: FIR registered for violating sanctity of ‘Nidhivan’

The incident seems to have taken place on the night of November 9 when unidentified accused entered the prohibited area of ‘Nidhivan’. The matter has been referred to Cyber Cell of Mathura police and efforts initiated to get the video deleted from social media platform
Devotees believe that Lord Krishna reaches along with Radha at Nidhivan for ‘raas-leela’ in night hours. (File picture)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 09:34 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra A case has been registered against unidentified people at Vrindavan police station of Mathura district for allegedly trespassing ‘Nidhivan’ where no one is allowed to enter during the night hours. The unidentified persons allegedly entered the Nidhivan and prepared a video which was uploaded on social media platforms, said police.

A court in Mathura has also directed the police to get the video deleted from social media.

According to police, an FIR was registered in this connection on Friday. In the FIR, strict action has been sought against those violating the sanctity of ‘Nidhivan’ where the devotees believe that Lord Krishna reaches along with Radha for ‘raas-leela’ in night hours.

“The incident seems to have taken place on the night of November 9 when unidentified accused entered the prohibited area of ‘Nidhivan’. Rohit Krishna, the son of caretaker lodged an FIR on Friday, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons under section 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (Cyber related Offence) of Information Technology (Amended) Act 2000,” stated Vinay Mishra, in-charge of Vrindavan Kotwali police station, Mathura.

The complainant has alleged that some anti-social elements with mala fide intention climbed the wall in night hours and secretly entered ‘Nidhivan’ while wearing shoes. They prepared video while inside and uploaded it on social media platforms, the FIR states seeking stringent action against those involved in act which has hurt religious sentiments.

“The matter has been referred to Cyber Cell of Mathura police and efforts initiated to get the video deleted from social media platform in compliance of directions from Civil Judge (Junior Division) Mathura. The offenders will be arrested and brought to books at earliest,” stated Mishra.

“There is anger over the way, the sanctity of much revered religious spot has been violated,” stated Mahendra Pratap Singh, an activist lawyer in Mathura.

