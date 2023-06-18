‘Mudiya Purnima’ fair in Mathura from June 27, UP officials oversee preparations

The ‘Mudiya Purnima’ fair, that is included in list of state festivals, will take place from June 27 to July 4 in Goverdhan area of Mathura.

officials assessing Mudiya Purnima fair preparations at Goverdhan, Mathura from June 27. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District Magistrate, Mathura, Pulkit Khare held a meeting on Saturday evening to assess the preparations for the fair that attracts lakhs of devotees to Goverdhan, which has been declared a ‘teerth’ (pilgrimage) by the state government.

The DM directed the officials of the Public Works Department to ensure pot hole free roads before the fair. He said the PWD is also required to lay watch towers, put up barricades and ramps in parking area.

“Barricading should be placed in time around Mansi Ganga, Kusum Sarovar, Krishna Kund and Radha Kund, water of these holy ‘kunds’ be cleaned and arrangements for changing rooms, professional divers, flood lights, lighting facilities should be updated timely. Sufficient staff from health department be deployed at Community Health Center in Goverdhan,” the DM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Routes for regular and additional buses that would be required during fair duration should be determined. The food safety department should ensure restrictions on sale of harmful edibles. Executive officer for Goverdhan Nagar Panchayat and Panchayti Raj department should ensure cleanliness along the ‘parikrama’ (circumabulation) route and near temples,” the DM added.

Along with district administration, the Mathura police, transport department, PWD and railways are finalising arrangements for the occasion.

SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey along with the DM took stock of preparations and went round the area near Goverdhan hillock in Mathura.

Superintendent of police (rural) Trigun Bisen updated officials about control rooms, CCTV cameras to be installed, temporary police outposts at Mela site.

Electricity department has been directed to replace worn out cables, electricity poles and transformers, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON