Mathura’s Jamtara: Pre-dawn raid hits cyber scam hotspots

In a major crackdown on cyber fraud, Mathura police have launched a planned operation in four villages of the Goverdhan area starting in the early hours of Thursday. In all, 42 people have been taken into custody, including eight with prior criminal records. The search operation — carried out by around 300 officers under the supervision of 4 DSPs, 4 COs and 26 inspectors — was still underway when the report last came in. SP Rural stated that callers from these villages, with the intent to commit cyber fraud, would instruct recipients to download files and share details of their credit cards and bank accounts. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Superintendent of police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that police had been receiving complaints of cyber fraud originating from phone calls made from these villages in the Goverdhan region of Mathura.

“An operation was planned, and a 300-member police team— led by 4 additional SPs, 4 circle officers and 26 police inspectors— was divided into two groups,” said Mathura SP (Rural) Suresh Rawat. “The search began at 5 am on Thursday after sealing the entry and exit points of four villages in the Goverdhan area—Devrasaras, Manusaras, Daulatpur and Nagla Tatiya.”

“In the day-long operation, a total of 42 people were taken into custody, eight of whom have a criminal history,” SP Rural said. “Cyber police teams, along with personnel from local police stations, are continuing the search, using the necessary equipment to trace the mobile phones and SIM cards being used.”

“We have expanded the search to areas surrounding these villages as well,” Rawat said. “The operation will be taken to its logical conclusion to curb the menace. Mobile phones and SIM cards are being seized, and expert teams are scanning them. Verification is underway to determine who the SIM cards were issued to and whether any were obtained using fake IDs.”

SP Rural stated that callers from these villages, with the intent to commit cyber fraud, would instruct recipients to download files and share details of their credit cards and bank accounts.

“Our database indicated these villages as hotspots for cyber fraud, tarnishing the reputation of Mathura district, which we are determined to restore,” Rawat said, assuring that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty by the end of the operation.