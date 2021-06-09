Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mau admn confiscates Mukhtar Ansari’s property worth 24 crore
others

Mau admn confiscates Mukhtar Ansari’s property worth 24 crore

The Mau administration on Wednesday confiscated property worth ₹24 crore in Mauja Khalsa in Dakshina Tola area of the district, registered in the name of two sons of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, police said
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:50 PM IST
HT Image

The Mau administration on Wednesday confiscated property worth 24 crore in Mauja Khalsa in Dakshina Tola area of the district, registered in the name of two sons of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

Police claimed Ansari acquired this property allegedly from income generated through illegal means.

A police officer said Ansari purchased the plot in the name of his mother Rabia Begum in 2015.

After the death of his mother, as per the will, the property was recorded in the name of Ansari’s sons Abbas and Umar Ansari.

ADG Varanasi zone Brajbhushan said two constructed buildings had come up on the plot.

The property is along the four-lane road and its estimated value is 24 crore, as per the police.

ADG said Mau district magistrate on June 7 had passed an order to confiscate the property. As many as 49 cases are registered against Ansari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP