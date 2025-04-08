Maurya lays foundation stone: Aligarh to get new cow med centre; 50/day incentive for caretakers

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reaffirmed state government’s commitment towards cow protection and highlighted various incentives being provided to people involved in care, protection and conservation of cows across the state. Deputy Chief Minister in Aligarh on Monday (HT Photo)

Maurya visited the Hazipur Chauhatta area of Aligarh on Monday to lay the foundation stone for upcoming residential Gauvansh Chikitsa Kendra, which will be equipped with latest equipment and techniques to assist in cow conservation. He announced a personal contribution of ₹1 lakh towards the centre and expressed gratitude to those who had donated land for the project.

“The state government is fully committed to the cause of cow protection and conservation. We are establishing cow shelter at Nyay Panchayat level. The proposed medical centre will assist those who keep cows. With a residential facility, it will provide round-the-clock healthcare for cattle,” stated Maurya.

“Ours is a nation that once thrived on cattle wealth, but with increased mechanisation, the practice of keeping cows declined. To revive this tradition, the government is now offering ₹50 per day for every cow maintained by its owner,” he highlighted.

Maurya in his address further added, “The government is committed to development, maintaining law and order, and the welfare of poor. Ensuring safety and security of women and girls remains a top priority. Several projects are also underway for the benefit of the youth.”