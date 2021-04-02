Max single day inoculation: 15631 take the shot in Lko

LUCKNOW: The state capital recorded its maximum one-day vaccination on Friday as 15631 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine shot at 139 sites. Earlier on March 18, as many as 15607 beneficiaries had taken the vaccine.

Among the total vaccination sites, 72 were made in government health facilities where 11215 beneficiaries took the jab and 4416 were inoculated at 67 vaccination centres in private hospitals.

Among the total beneficiaries, maximum 8331 were between 45 and 60 years who took their first dose, while 254 of the same age group took the second dose. In all, 4066 beneficiaries above 60 years took their first dose and 672 of the same age group took the second dose, according to the data from the health department.

A total of 805 health workers took the first dose and 220 second dose while 997 frontline workers took first dose and 286 second dose. Of the beneficiaries, 8707 were men and 6923 women.