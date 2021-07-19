Mayor admitted to hosp after complaining of chest pain

Mayor Kishori Pednekar was hospitalised to Global Hospital, Parel, on Sunday after she developed chest pain since Saturday night.

Deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar said the chest pain is probably related to Covid-19 recovery. Pednekar had tested positive for Covid-19 last year and was admitted to SevenHills Hospital in Andheri.

Global Hospital in a statement said, “Mrs Kishori Pednekar presented to the accident and emergency of Global Hospital, Parel, today [Sunday], at around noon with complaints of chest pain and pain in epigastric area. She was immediately assessed and has been admitted for observation and further workup (sic).”

Dr Jigna Shrotriya, medical superintendent at Global Hospital, Mumbai, said, “The mayor’s condition is presently stable and she is under the care of senior cardiologist Dr Praveen Kulkarni.”