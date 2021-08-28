Mayor scraps circular to collect 10 lakh in fines every day for not wearing masks

PUNE: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has scrapped the disaster management department’s order to collect ₹10 lakh daily in fines for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance as part of the Covid-19 protocol.

Earlier, Madhav Jagtap, head of the disaster management department, issued a circular instructing all ward offices to intensify the drive against not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance. While issuing the circular, the department also instructed the ward offices to collect ₹10 lakh daily in fines for not following Covid-19 norms.

While the move to bolster the drive against Covid-19 was welcomed, some officials who did not wish to be identified said, “It is good that the drive against not using masks and not maintaining social distance is being strengthened however setting a target for collection of fines is wrong. The intention should be to create awareness and not collect fines.”

Even as the circular went viral on social media, the mayor intervened and instructed the civic administration to scrap it. “I asked to cancel the circular. It is good to ask citizens to wear masks. However, it is not clear on what basis the department set the target to collect ₹10 lakh daily in fines. I have asked for an explanation for the same,” the mayor said.