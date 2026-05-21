MBA student’s death: Meerut’s IIMT varsity admn booked

IIMT University, Meerut, suspended three staff members on Thursday following the death of an MBA student. Additionally, it formed two committees: one to probe the death and another to decide the compensation amount for the next of kin.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Late on Wednesday night, a case for abetment of suicide had been registered against the administration of IIMT University, Meerut, following the death of an MBA student. Her family and fellow students accused the university administration of harassment and mental pressure that led to her taking the extreme step.

Police launched an investigation after the student’s father submitted a formal complaint alleging continuous mental harassment by the institution.

In a statement issued late on Thursday evening, IIMT said that Dr Lakhwinder Singh, director (hostels), along with girls’ hostel wardens Suman Garg and Suman Lata, have been suspended from service with immediate effect until the inquiry is completed.

A 13-member committee has been constituted to investigate the unfortunate death of the student. The committee includes the chief proctor and six students, besides others, the statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} A compensation committee has also been formed to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased student. The committee will be headed by the registrar of the university, and will decide the amount of compensation to be provided to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A compensation committee has also been formed to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased student. The committee will be headed by the registrar of the university, and will decide the amount of compensation to be provided to the family. {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday morning, Dr Meenakshi Bharala, member, State Women’s Commission, visited the girls’ hostel to inspect the situation and interacted with students regarding the incident. She gathered information related to the MBA student’s death and the allegations made by students against the university administration.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the final-year MBA student and resident of Saharanpur, allegedly fell from the third floor of the girls’ hostel on the university campus located in the Ganganagar area of Meerut. Her blood-soaked body was found near the gym area beneath the hostel building at around 9:30 am. A housekeeping employee first spotted the body and informed university authorities, following which police reached the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

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According to police, the student was staying in Room No 67 of the Sarojini Naidu Girls Hostel situated on the third floor of the campus building. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the hostel premises and questioning students, hostel residents, and university staff to determine whether the incident was a suicide or an accident.

In his complaint to the police, the student’s father demanded a fair investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. He also sought strict action if any negligence, harassment, or pressure by university officials is established during the probe.

Meerut SP (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said that all angles are being investigated and two separate teams have been formed to probe the matter. “Legal action will be taken based on whatever facts come to light,” he said.

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Following the student’s death, large-scale protests erupted outside the university gate. Along with students of the university, several student leaders and outsiders joined the sit-in, demanding accountability from the university administration. Protesters raised slogans, while refusing to disperse until their demands were addressed.

However, no senior university official had reached the protest venue till late Thursday morning.

A different controversy

Another controversy arose around 2 am on Wednesday night when students accused faculty member Lakhwinder Singh of entering the girls’ hostel and misbehaving with women students while allegedly asking them to vacate the premises. Videos of heated arguments between students and faculty members reportedly surfaced online following the incident.

Student leader Vijit Talian alleged that attempts were made to prepare a “fake suicide note” in the dead student’s name and that students were pressured into endorsing a statement suggesting she had taken the step voluntarily.

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