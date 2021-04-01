Home / Cities / Others / MCCIA survey #12: Slight dip reported in production levels for March
PUNE A 12th survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), has found that on one hand 48% of companies surveyed have managed to take their production to pre-Covid levels, at the same time, the average level of production of those surveyed has come down by 2 %
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 06:22 PM IST
In a previous survey conducted in February, 51% of the companies had said their production was already at pre-Covid levels.

According to the survey, on an average, companies said that current levels of production decreased to 83% in March, from 85% in February.

Companies also said that the number of employees working has stayed at 86% in March.

Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA, said, “From April 2020 till February 2021, the survey indicated month-on-month recovery, but for this first time, there is a small dent in this recovery in March. Once again, the smaller the size of the firm, the slower has been the recovery, indicating a need for the government to pay even more attention to micro and small-sized firms.”

A total of 100 firms participated in the survey, with 67% of organisations surveyed from the manufacturing sector, 14% from the services sector and the rest from both manufacturing and services.

Sudhir Mehta, president, MCCIA, said “Increased levels of vaccination would boost confidence and along with manufacturing, even contact-based services will start contributing more to national economic recovery. Through the Pune Platform for Covid Response (PPCR) promoted by the MCCIA, we are taking all possible steps to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour, as well as gathering momentum for one lakh vaccines per day.”

