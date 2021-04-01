MCF to focus on segregation of waste at source

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

Gurugram: The municipal corporation of Faridabad (MCF) on Thursday started a project as part of which civic officials will conduct surprise inspections to ensure the practice of waste segregation at source is being followed. A fine of upto ₹500 will be slapped on those found defaulting source-based segregation.

Inderjit Kularia, additional municipal commissioner of MCF, said, “Waste segregation at source has been a norm for quite some time now. We tried implementing it last year also, but now, we will specially focus on enforcement to check waste is actually segregated at source.”

“Our teams will be conducting surprise inspections to check the ground reality and those who discard waste without segregating it will be fined anything between ₹250- ₹500, depending on the quantity of waste and other parameters (to be decided),” said Kularia.

The officials are also working on making separate compartments in the garbage collection vehicles for easier segregation.

Sanjeev Sharma, official spokesperson from EcoGreen, MCF’s concessionaire for waste management, said they have been spreading awareness about source-based segregation of dry and wet waste for almost two years now through various platforms.

Currently, the waste collected from Faridabad and Gurugram is dumped at Bandhwari land, where legacy waste is being treated. Authorities are working on finding a new dumping site for the waste generated in Faridabad.

Kularia said till the corporation finds a new dumping site, the waste will continue to be dumped at Bandhwari landfill itself.

In March last year, a proposal to create a 30-acre dumping yard in Faridabad’s Pali Mohbtabad village to divert waste away from Bandhwari landfill was scrapped by the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Faridabad, as the site in question is a ‘forest’ land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900. A second proposal to divert waste from the landfill to a site in Farrukhnagar was shelved after a stay order was imposed by a local court in December last year in response to a civil suit filed by a resident.