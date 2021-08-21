MDU, Rohtak allocates exam centres far from home districts, students hassled

The postgraduate second semester students enrolled through distance education mode at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) have alleged that their examination centres have been allocated nearly 120-200km away from their home districts.

The second semester exam for the students enrolled through distance education will start from August 27.

Rekha Tanwar, a political science student from Gurugram, said her examination centre is in Sonepat and it is difficult for her to report there at 9am in all five exams.

“During first semester, my centre was just 25km from home. I’m worried that I’ll have to spend 2-3 hours in travelling to reach Sonepat. I’m in a dilemma on whether to appear in the exam or not. I don’t know why the university officials have changed my examination centre. Due to officials’ wrong decisions, we have to face the consequences,” she said.

Pardeep Kumar, a student from Mahendergarh, was upset that his exam centre is allocated in Meham.

“Last time, my centre was allocated in Rohtak city and somehow I managed things. This time, the centre is Meham which is nearly 40km from Rohtak. Instead of allocating my exam centre in my home district or neighbouring district, the MDU officials have shifted it so far. The officials should change the centres of students who have to travel over 100km to take the exam,” he said.

A student from Kaithal, not wanting to be named, was worried as her exam centre was allocated in Rohtak.

“It’s not possible for me to travel everyday to take the exam. I’m surprised that the university has taken such a decision. I’ll have to bear ₹5,000 for stay and food, if my centre is not changed,” the student added.

Student activist Anil Narwal said students will have to bear the brunt of the varsity’s wrong decisions.

“If the students’ exam centres are not changed, they will have to spend around six hours in commuting to and fro to centres. It has become a habit of the MDU officials to take such decisions without consultations or review meetings,” he added.

MDU director of distance education Nasib Singh Gill said the controller of examination has solved the grievances of many students after Gill appraised him of the situation.

“The centres were allocated on the basis of centre choice filed by the students during admission. If some students have made wrong choices, they can approach the controller of examination. We are trying to allocate centres to students that are at a near distance from their homes,” Gill added.