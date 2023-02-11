Medical store owner shot dead by unidentified assailants

A medical store owner was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in the Lisari gate area on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sajid Saifi (24). As per the information, he opened his medical store three months ago after completing the BPharma course.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, on Friday night Sajid was sitting inside his medical shop, along with a ten-year-old boy, when two assailants barged into the store at around 10.30 pm and shot at Sajid. The passers-by chased the assailants and tried to nab them but they too opened fire on them and escaped.

The boy who was sitting with Sahid informed his family members in the neighbouring Shakoornagar locality following which the angry family members jammed the road.

Circle officer of Kotwali Amit Kumar Rai and SHO of Brahmpuri police station reached the spot with the police force and took Sajid to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead after the examination.

The police said the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained and CCTV cameras of the area are being examined to identify the assailants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the body was sent for post-mortem.