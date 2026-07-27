Meerut Kanwar Yatra preparations: No onion, garlic in food; meat, liquor shops to be shut or covered

The Meerut district administration and police have stepped up preparations, issuing a series of stringent directives aimed at ensuring that the annual Kanwar Yatra remains peaceful, safe and disruption-free. During a joint briefing of civil and police officials at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, authorities outlined an extensive action plan covering food safety, law and order, traffic management, disaster preparedness and public safety.

SSP Avinash Pandey and DM VK Singh addressing newspersons in Meerut on Monday (HT Photo)

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The district magistrate (DM) VK Singh directed officials to conduct on-site inspections of all hotels, dhabas and restaurants situated along the Kanwar route. He instructed teams to ensure that food prepared for devotees does not contain onion or garlic. Officials were told that inspections should extend beyond kitchens to include storage rooms and warehouses to verify complete compliance with the guidelines.

The DM also ordered that meat and liquor shops located along the pilgrimage route be either shut down or completely covered in accordance with government directions. Signboards of such establishments should not be visible to devotees, he said. Stressing that security alone would not determine the success of the pilgrimage, the DM asked every department to discharge its responsibilities with utmost seriousness.

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{{^usCountry}} Safety against snakes {{/usCountry}}

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Considering the ongoing monsoon, the district magistrate instructed the forest department to make adequate arrangements to tackle the possibility of snakes appearing along the Kanwar route and inside temporary camps. Necessary equipment should be available at every camp, while organisers should also be educated about traditional methods of preventing snakes from entering camp premises and safely keeping them away.

In another directive, the DM asked FSDA officials to inspect shops operating along the Kanwar route and verify that the QR codes and barcodes displayed at these establishments are registered in the name of the actual operator. Any discrepancies or attempts to conceal the identity of the operator should invite immediate action.

Officials from the electricity department, forest department, FSDA, Public Works Department (PWD) and the municipal corporation were also briefed about their respective responsibilities to ensure seamless arrangements during the pilgrimage.

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SSP warns of greater security challenges this year

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avinash Pandey told officials that this year’s Kanwar Yatra is expected to be more challenging than previous editions. He warned that anti-social elements could attempt to disturb the atmosphere and urged officers to remain alert.

Referring to recent incidents reported from different parts of the country, the SSP said the police must remain fully prepared to respond swiftly to any attempt to create unrest or communal tension.

Oversized Kanwars to face action

The SSP said the pilgrimage would be conducted strictly in accordance with Supreme Court directions and state government guidelines. He announced that DJs and Kanwars exceeding the prescribed dimensions will not be permitted.

According to the prescribed norms, DJs or Kanwars taller than 12 feet or wider than 10 feet will be stopped at the Modipuram Tihari checkpoint and will only be allowed to proceed after being modified to comply with the standards.

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Avinash Pandey instructed all officers to carry their duty booklets and thoroughly familiarise themselves with their deployment areas, including the Kanwar routes, camps, alternate diversions and key facilities.

The SSP directed officers to immediately alert the control room and feedback cell if they notice even the slightest suspicious activity anywhere along the route. Every official, he said, should be capable of guiding devotees accurately regarding routes, camps and emergency facilities whenever required.

He also urged officers to maintain a courteous and cooperative attitude while interacting with pilgrims, emphasising that respectful behaviour would help ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra.