Meerut woman lawyer’s murder: Two contract killers among four arrested, kingpin still at large

Police have arrested four persons, including two contract killers, for conspiring and killing a woman lawyer, in New Mewla colony, under the T P Nagar police station, on Wednesday.

Those arrested include the two contract killers, Rohit and Anuj, and co-conspirators Neeraj Sharma and Yashpal.

SP (city) Piyush Kumar said that raids are on to arrest Suresh Bhati, a property dealer and the mastermind behind the killing of the lawyer, Anjali Garg.

He said that Garg was killed for holding onto the house in which she was living after her divorce from Nitin Gupta. The house belonged to her in-laws who initially tried to oust her from the house but failing in their efforts, her in-laws sold it to Suresh Bhati at a very low price.

Bhati, Yashpal, the owner of a bakery shop and Neeraj Sharma, whose wife runs a beauty parlour, were friends. They pressured Garg to vacate the house, but she refused to give in and lodged cases against Neeraj and Bhati.

Failing in their efforts, Bhati hatched a conspiracy to kill her and coaxed Neeraj and Yashpal to support him. He convinced them by saying that nobody would pursue her case as she had got divorced and her parents also had snapped relations with her.

They hired two contract killers, Rohit and Anuj, for ₹2 lakh. The shooters shot Garg dead when she was returning home after buying milk on Wednesday.

