Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Meerut-Delhi expressway crash: Five killed as car rams into truck
others

Meerut-Delhi expressway crash: Five killed as car rams into truck

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The family was returning from IGI airport after dropping relatives off when the accident took place. (HT File Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Meerut

Five members of a family, including three women and a girl, died on the spot and an eight-month-old child was injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the Meerut-Delhi expressway on Monday morning, police said.

“The injured child was undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition was stable. The dead bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” said station house officer, Partapur police station, CP Singh.

The deceased were identified as Tajim, 40, his wife Almas, 36, and their family members Juberia, Naseema and Fajla whose age could not be established, Singh added.

The SHO said Tajim, a resident of Bijnor district, along with family members was returning from IGI airport after dropping his father-in-law and brother-in-law, who had to catch a flight to Dubai, at the airport when their car rammed into a parked truck after crossing toll plaza gate on the expressway.

The police officer said the driver of the car might have lost control over the vehicle that led to the mishap. He added that the family of the deceased had been informed of the tragedy.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh:Power engineers begin agitation, wear black armbands

36 teachers booked in Assam for getting appointed in govt schools using fake certificates

Covid 19 vaccinations: Uttar Pradesh crosses 11 crore mark

Speculations rife over NCP’s Devender Singh Rana quitting National Conference
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP