Meghalaya govt rules out uranium mining, says issue already settled

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday dismissed growing speculation over uranium mining in the state, asserting that the government will not permit extraction “now or ever”, irrespective of policy changes at the Centre. The East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. (AFP File Photo)

The controversy erupted after the National People’s Youth Front (NPYF), the youth wing of the ruling NPP, petitioned the state government to counter a September 8 office memorandum (OM) issued by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change. The OM scrapped the need for public hearings before mining “atomic minerals” like uranium, sparking alarm among civil groups.

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) criticised NPYF, saying it may not have read the full clause, which mandates safeguards such as clearance from expert appraisal committees, forest and wildlife approvals, and adherence to radiation and waste management norms. Still, several pressure groups rallied behind NPYF, with some demanding an emergent Assembly session to debate the issue.

Responding to the escalating debate, Tynsong urged people not to panic. “Our stand is clear — Meghalaya will never allow uranium mining. The matter is already closed because landowners and District Councils are not willing to part with their land, and the state government stands with them,” he said.

He stressed that land in Meghalaya falls under the Sixth Schedule, with ownership vested in clans, traditional institutions, and private individuals, and pointed to the Supreme Court’s 2019 judgment upholding this arrangement. “Without their consent, no permission can ever be given,” he added.

Tynsong also said the Cabinet may consider writing to the Centre on the memorandum but reiterated that the state’s position remains a firm “categorically no” to uranium mining.