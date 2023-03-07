Meghalaya: MDA-2 cabinet to have 2 deputy CMs and a woman minister; PDF left out

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Monday decided to keep the major share of eight of out the twelve cabinet berths in the newly formed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-2) while two berths will go to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each to the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

UDP and PDF had extended their support to the NPP to form the government in Meghalaya. (Twitter | Conrad K Sangma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NPP national president and chief minister designate Conrad K Sangma has included MLA from Pynursla Prestone Tynsong and Nartiang legislator Sngiawbhalang Dhar as deputy CMs in the group of ministers that will be sworn into the first cabinet of the NPP-led triumphant Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA 2.0) government in the state on Tuesday.

Also Read: Number theory: How women performed in the recent North-East polls?

After chairing the first meeting of the alliance, chief minister designate Sangma said all partners have agreed to call the alliance as the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-2.0).

The alliance will be headed by Sarma as the chairman.

“We have decided that in the cabinet out of 12 members, 8 will go to the NPP, 2 will go to the UDP, 1 will go to the HSPDP and 1 will go to the BJP. This is the format of the sharing of the cabinet berths,” he said while adding that the PDF is not in the cabinet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new cabinet will comprise of Rongara-Siju legislator Rakkam A Sangma, Williamnagar legislator Marcuise M Marak, Phulbari legislator AT Mondal, East Shillong legislator M Ampareen Lyngdoh and Raliang legislator Comingone Ymbon, all from the NPP.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) will be represented by West Shillong legislator Paul Lyngdoh and Khliehriat legislator Kyrmen Shylla while the BJP will be represented by Pynthorumkhrah legislator AL Hek and Mawthadraishan legislator Shakliar Warjri will occupy the Hill State People’s Democratic Party HSPDP’s slot.

On PDF’s exclusion from the cabinet berth, party leader Mawkynrew legislator Banteidor Lyngdoh called it a non-issue.

Lyngdoh said it was a non-issue and that the coalition is very strong.

“We are in the government, does a ministerial birth mean so much? Me and my colleague in the assembly will serve the people of the state to the best of our abilities in whatever capacity we are entrusted with,” Lyngdoh told HT over phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The swearing in ceremony of the Meghalaya cabinet will take place on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.