Meghalaya polls: New entrants hope to win people’s support

As Meghalaya heads for polls to elect a new government, smaller regional parties are again in focus. In addition to existing players, two new entrants, Voice of the People Party (VPP) and KAM Meghalaya, are hoping to win support from the people in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for February 27.

While VPP is contesting 18 seats, KAM Meghalaya is contesting three seats. Unlike other regional parties in the fray, their focus is on issues like ‘clean politics’ and ‘corruption-free government’, among others.

VPP is headed by Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, who has been a part of regional parties in Meghalaya. Basaiawmoit, 50, won his first election from Nongkrem in 2008 on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He won again in 2013 on a Hill State Peoples’ Democratic Party (HSPDP) ticket but lost in 2018 by 76 votes as an HSPDP candidate.

Speaking about the formation of his party and contesting in the upcoming state polls, Basaiawmoit said VPP was formed because of the failure of all existing regional parties.

He said he quit the HSPDP and formed his own party because BJP became part of the National Peoples’ Party (NPP)-led government in Nagaland.

“Most of our candidates are fresh faces,” Basaiawmoit said, adding “Our party was formed on the basis of clean politics and also to ensure that the interests of the indigenous people of Meghalaya are safeguarded. Our main focus is to fight against corruption and voters tell us that VPP has rocked everyone’s boat.”

Basaiawmoit, however, stated that they are willing to work with any party including the BJP if their “strong demands” are accepted.

KAM Meghalaya on the other hand is hopeful that their brand of different politics would get support from voters.

In the three seats, the party has fielded eminent social activist Angela Rangad from South Shillong, former domestic help Wanpynhum Kharsyntiew from East Shillong and pastor Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh from North Shillong.

“We were planning to field at least five candidates from seats in Shillong and three more in nearby constituencies. But several friends, who are part of the social movement, couldn’t join due to various reasons. We have tested the waters this time and hopefully, we will field more candidates in 2028,” said Rangad.

Rangad, 47, is contesting against BJP heavyweight and sitting MLA Shanbor Shullai from South Shillong.

“We could have contested as Independents, but it was very important to have a platform. We are trying to raise issues which other regional or national parties are not doing so,” said Rangad.

Rangand, who has been espousing gender justice and economic rights of the downtrodden and marginalized for close to two decades, added, “We want inclusive development where there is no gender or class inequality and there’s social security for the masses. Most political parties and politicians are fuelled by greed and have failed the state and its people. For the first time, we have presented a clear picture to voters on issues. It is for the people to decide what they prefer.”

Stating that her party too is willing to support other parties based on their acceptance of a “long list of conditions,” Rangad said that if KAM Meghalaya can win seats, it won’t be part of a government or alliance which includes parties that indulge in hate and violence.

According to H Srikanth, professor of political science at Shilliong-based North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), smaller parties have been key players in Meghalaya and most likely they will do so this time as well as no bigger party, either regional or national, has a presence in all parts of the state and across all communities.

He said, “Parties like VPP and KAM Meghalaya are a welcome trend as they are focusing on issues different from other older players. I am not sure about their reach, but even if they win 2-3 seats, it can make a lot of difference,” he added.

A total of 375 candidates are in the fray in the Meghalaya polls. While BJP and Congress are contesting from 60 seats each, the ruling NPP has fielded 57 candidates and Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded 56. There are 43 Independent candidates, including three from KAM Meghalaya as the party is yet to get recognised by the election commission.

The eight regional parties which are in the fray include UDP (46), HSPDP (11), Peoples Democratic Front (9), Garo National Council (2) and Gana Suraksha Party (1). Janata Dal (United) is contesting three seats, the Republican Party of India in two and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) in six seats.

The 2023 legislative assembly elections in Meghalaya are scheduled for 27 February to elect all 60 members. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

