Meghalaya: UDA loses floor test in Khasi Hills autonomous district

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya lost the floor test when KHADC chief executive member (CEM) Titosstarwell Chyne lost the no-confidence motion moved by NPP MDC Bajop Pyngrope on the first day of the monsoon session of the council on Monday.

After this development, the path has been cleared for the election of a new executive committee (EC), the election of which will take place on Tuesday.

Informing that 17 MDCs (member of district council) out of the house of 29 councillors have reinforced the motion with their full support, KHADC chairman Lamphrang Blah said, “The Executive Committee-led by Titos has lost the floor test. The election for the CEM will be held on June 20 at 11am.”

Of the 29-member house, UDP has 9, NPP 12, Congress 6, HSPDP 1 and an independent Latiplang Kharkongor.

Reacting on the developments, Chyne said, “I thought the politics of betrayal is a thing of the past but today I realised that it is very much alive in KHADC. I was stabbed in the back by my own friends.”

Speaking to media persons, Chyne said the NC was moved merely for convenience of politics, even as he wondered why the MDCs did not specify or pinpoint what decisions were taken by Chyne alone.

When asked if the NPP had a role in his ouster, since Pyngrope is from the NPP, Chyne refused to comment saying he was not interested in the inter party relationship at the state level.

He did, however, reveal that a meeting of the UDA happened last week in which some executive members were not present.

Former CEM and current NPP councilor Pyniaid Sing Syiem is expected to be elected as the new chief of the KHADC on Tuesday.

The new EC consisting of 12 NPP and 6 Congress MDCs will be christened ‘Khasi Hills Democratic Front’ (KHDF).

Despite him being elected unopposed, Syiem did file his nomination for the CEM post.

He announced that the alliance will be led by him as chairman while councillor Teibor Pathaw is expected to be the secretary,

Defending the Congress’ move to support the NPP even as it sits in opposition in the assembly, Congress leader of opposition and current MDC in the council Ronnie V Lyngdoh clarified that it was a collective party decision.

“If we do not support the NPP, then I fear in all likelihood governor’s rule might be imposed,” he told media persons even as he asserted that the mandate of the council which is to protect, preserve the customary practice of the indigenous people, must be preserved.

Meanwhile, UDP (United Democratic Party) president Metbah Lyngdoh has expressed displeasure at

The political turn of events.

UDP, the second largest party in the assembly, is an integral part of the MDA 2.0 coalition government in the state.

Lyngdoh said he will speak with the chief minister on the issue.

“I will talk to the chief minister on the matter as grievances, if any, should have been discussed and addressed and instead, the NC was brought in the eleventh hour”, he said.