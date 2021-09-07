Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mehbooba claims she is under house arrest
others

Mehbooba claims she is under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday tweeted about her house arrested and said the administration has informed her that the situation is far from normal in Kashmir
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti had, on Monday, lashed out at the government for not allowing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family to conduct his last rites. (HT PHOTO)

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed she has been put under house arrest. In a tweet, Mufti said the administration has told her the situation is far from normal in Kashmir.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but willfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I’ve been placed under house arrest today because according to admin, the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mufti said in her tweet while posting locked gates of her Gupkar home ‘Fairview’ on the Twitter.

Mufti had, on Monday, lashed out at the government for not allowing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family to conduct his last rites.

“It’s the right of the family members to conduct the last rites of a person. Here the government didn’t allow family members to conduct last rites, instead the family members of Geelani were beaten, especially women, and also cases slapped against them. India is a very big country and this is against its culture. This country is respected across world for its democracy and in democracy, everybody has the right to put their perspective,” she tweeted.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IYC members, national president lathi-charged, arrested for fuel hike protest

TDP to defy Andhra govt’s order restricting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Pune: Man kills wife, locks body at home, goes on the run

Himachal logs 228 fresh Covid infections
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP