Meindhart India sends ₹100-cr defamation notice to MLA Saryu Roy

Meindhart India, a subsidiary company of Singapore-based Meindhart Global, has sent a ₹100 crore defamation notice to Jamshedpur (West) MLA Saryu Roy for allegations levelled by him against them for ‘irregularities’ in sewerage and drainage project in Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), people familiar with the matter said on Friday. MLA Saryu Roy (HT FILE )

Saryu Roy has, however, rubbished the notice saying he was looking forward to the legal course in the court.

“I am standing by my allegations and ready to fight out the legal battle in the court. This is an attempt to take up a two decade-old matter,” Roy told HT on Friday.

“The India unit of the world’s biggest consultancy company Meindhart has sent me a court notice of ₹100 crore for defamation. The date of court hearing is on March 25, 2026. After 20 years, they have now felt that I have defamed them by establishing irregularities in selection of consultant for the sewerage and drainage project for RMC in 2006!,” Roy posted on social media platforms on Friday.

The company has alleged in its notice that their reputation has been damaged due to the allegations levelled by Saryu Roy and his public statements for years.

Roy had raised the matter of the alleged irregularities in the selection of Meindhart India as consultant for the sewerage and drainage project for Ranchi in the Assembly in 2005-06. Former CM Raghubar Das was urban development minister at that time. Roy had alleged that Meindhart India was appointed consultant without complying with the established process and norms.