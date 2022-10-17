Home / Cities / Others / Members of Christian community hold four-hour protest in Jalandhar

Members of Christian community hold four-hour protest in Jalandhar

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:39 PM IST

They were protesting against objectionable remarks by Amritpal Singh, a leader of radical Sikh outfit Waaris Punjab De

Members of the Christian community protesting against Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh for his objectionable comments, in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)
Members of the Christian community protesting against Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh for his objectionable comments, in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByYashiv Bhutani

Members of the Christian community from across the state held a protest at Punjab Armed Police Chowk in Jalandhar on Monday against the objectionable remarks made by Amritpal Singh, a leader of radical Sikh outfit Waaris Punjab De. Though the protesters planned to block the national highway, the authorities convinced them to stage their protest at PAP Chowk without stopping traffic.

Jatinder Masih Gaurav, a leader of the Christian community, said: “People from all 23 districts of Punjab participated in the protest. We planned to block the highway but we had a meeting with the administration on Sunday night after which we planned to stage our protest peacefully. The district administration has assured us of a meeting with the state director general of police and chief secretary. We just want strict action to be taken against Amritpal Singh. As soon as the action is taken, we will end our protest.”

The protest was called off after senior police officials reached the site and gave the assurance to the Christian leaders.

Though some members went against the decision and tried to block the highway, causing a traffic jam, soon the Christian leaders intervened and the protest was called off after four hours.

